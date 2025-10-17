A Second Precinct Community Support Unit officer rolled up on a meet-up in the parking lot at 68 South Service Road and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, according to police. When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver turned off the lights and fled at a high rate of speed, but the officer was able to stop the vehicle, police said.

Michael Walter, 23, of West Babylon, was charged with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree and Reckless Driving. He was also issued eight Uniform Traffic Tickets, and his Honda Civic was impounded, according to police. A search of the car revealed a device designed to block and unblock the rear license plate, police said.

Walter was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 5, authorities said. A criminal charge is an accusation; a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dix Hills-Melville and receive free news updates.