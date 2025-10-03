Michael Chiapperini, 72, of Melville, was walking eastbound in the crosswalk at Fletcher Place when he was hit by a northbound 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2, according to police.

The driver, Gerard McDonald, 74, and his wife, Gail McDonald, 66, who was a passenger in the SUV, were not injured. Witnesses told detectives the driver had the right-of-way at the time of the crash.

Chiapperini was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chevrolet was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dix Hills-Melville and receive free news updates.