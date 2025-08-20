Miandad Khan, 37, of Dix Hills was indicted on aggravated vehicular assault, DWI, and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Prosecutors allege that Khan was driving a Mercedes Benz north on Deer Park Avenue when he struck another vehicle near Jacqueline Way and fled the scene at around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 17.

He then crossed the median into the southbound lanes at high speeds, striking a Honda SUV carrying two teenage brothers before colliding head-on with a Toyota Rav4 occupied by a 70-year-old couple, prosecutors said.

Both vehicles were forced into others, leaving debris across the roadway.

The couple was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders before undergoing surgery for facial and spinal fractures at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The teen brothers and the driver of the first vehicle were also hospitalized.

“One allegedly impaired driver hurt four people and caused crashes involving six vehicles,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “These charges reflect the severity of the defendant’s alleged actions and my office’s commitment to protecting the public from dangerous drivers.”

Khan was ordered held on $100,000 bail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

