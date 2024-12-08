Angela Sarant, of Dix Hills, was struck while walking on Vanderbilt Parkway at Village Hill Drive at approximately 3:07 p.m., investigators said. She was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, Kenneth Stewart, 64, of Huntington Station, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Honda Civic traveling westbound when the collision occurred, according to police. He was not injured.

Stewart has been charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs. Police said he is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and will face arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Dec. 9.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, and the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

