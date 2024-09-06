Ex-Leader Admits To Stealing $76K From Dix Hills Children's Soccer Club

Matthew Dickson, age 44, of Dix Hills, pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 6, to a single count of petit larceny, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

As part of his plea deal, Dickson must repay $76,237 to the soccer club, write a letter of apology to the board of directors, serve three years probation, and complete 400 hours of community service, the prosecutor said.

Dickson served as vice president and later president of the Dix Hills Soccer Club in 2022. It was his responsibility to collect membership dues and pay the club's bills.

However, prosecutors said, Dickson wrote checks to himself and requested members send money for tournaments or other items to his personal Venmo account and kept the cash. He also used the club's credit card on personal expenses and did not reimburse the group.

“This defendant executed a scheme to line his own pockets with funds that were intended to benefit children,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. “Today’s guilty plea not only holds him accountable for his betrayal of trust, but is also an important step towards making his victims feel whole again as my office required the defendant pay back the full amount of money to the soccer club.”

Dickson will return to court for sentencing on Friday, Nov. 15.

