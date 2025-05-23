Overcast 60°

Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Dix Hills Crash On Commack Road

A driver was killed when his car veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a tractor-trailer on Long Island.

Commack Road near Euclid Avenue in Dix Hills.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Friday, May 23, on Commack Road north of Euclid Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

A man was driving a Mazda northbound on Commack Road when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer head-on, police said. The Mazda driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver, a 60-year-old man from Patterson, New Jersey, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was treated and released.

Officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section inspected the tractor trailer at the scene. The Mazda was impounded for a safety check.

Police withheld the victim’s identity pending proper notification of his family.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

