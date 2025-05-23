Light Rain 53°

Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Dix Hills Crash On Commack Road

A Long Island man killed in a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer has been identified, Suffolk County Police announced on Friday, May 23.

Commack Road near Euclid Avenue in Dix Hills.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
by Michael Mashburn & Jillian Pikora

Edward Johnson, 31, of Deer Park, was driving a 2005 Mazda northbound on Commack Road in Dix Hills when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer near Euclid Avenue around 9:05 a.m., detectives said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 60-year-old man from Patterson, New Jersey, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was treated and released.

Officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section inspected the tractor-trailer at the scene. The Mazda was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

