Driver Airlifted After Slamming Into Parked Tractor Trailer On Long Island Expressway Melville

A Shirley man was seriously injured after slamming into a parked tractor trailer on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffolk County Police announced on Sunday, July 20.

Suffolk County Police 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
The 40-year-old man, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Tucson eastbound when he struck a 2013 Toyota Camry before veering into a tractor trailer on the shoulder by Exit 50 at 3:36 a.m., according to investigators.

He was airlifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The Toyota’s driver, a 46-year-old man also of Shirley, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries. The tractor trailer driver, a 37-year-old man, of Ossining, was not injured, police said.

All vehicles were impounded for safety inspections.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.

