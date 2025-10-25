Joseph Melendez, of Wyandanch, was operating a Fly Wing gas scooter northbound on Bagatelle Road when a 2018 Subaru Forester making a left turn onto Eastbound Express Drive South collided with him at 1:06 a.m., according to police.

The driver, identified as Jennifer Kirkpatrick, 24, of Melville, was arrested after police determined she was driving while intoxicated, the department said.

Melendez was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead. Kirkpatrick was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Kirkpatrick was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later that day, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded as part of the investigation. The Major Case Unit is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-852-6553.

Details about Joseph Melendez's life were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

