Ashley DiBartolomeo, 22, of Melville, was gravely injured when a Toyota Tacoma collided with her Yamaha motorcycle on Pulaski Road near Stony Hollow Road in East Northport, on Saturday, Sept. 20, according to Suffolk County Police.

She was treated at the scene by the East Northport Fire Department before being transported to Huntington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The Toyota driver, a 29-year-old Huntington Station man, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Suffolk County Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 631-854-8252.

Remembering Ashley

Meanwhile, tributes are coming in for DiBartolomeo, a 2021 graduate of Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

DiBartolomeo was an accomplished dancer and gymnast known for her flexibility, strength, and grace, according to her obituary. Friends and family said she loved excitement and adventure, from riding her motorcycle to working hard and walking dogs with joy.

“She was a vibrant and fearless young woman whose laughter, energy, and love touched everyone around her,” reads her memorial.

DiBartolomeo had a special love for animals and was remembered as funny, beautiful, and full of kindness. “She will be remembered as a strong young woman whose presence lit up every room she entered.”

She is survived by her parents, Bryan and Danielle, her brothers, James and Andrew, as well as extended family.

Funeral Services

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Pius Court in Plainview.

