Angel Abadcando, 44, of Patchogue, was heading eastbound in a 2009 Honda Civic when he abruptly stopped east of exit 49, causing another vehicle to rear-end him at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, police said.

Officers at the scene determined Abadcando was intoxicated and took him into custody. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Abadcando’s 5-month-old son was in the vehicle at the time, leading to charges under Leandra’s Law, which penalizes driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger.

He was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Abadcando is set for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The Honda Civic was impounded for a safety check, and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252, police said.

