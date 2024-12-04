Tyler Graham, age 15, of Deer Park, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 29, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

