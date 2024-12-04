Partly Cloudy 41°

Tyler Graham, 15, Reported Missing In Deer Park

The search is on for a Long Island teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

Tyler Graham.

 Photo Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Michael Mashburn
Tyler Graham, age 15, of Deer Park, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 29, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers. No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

