Three Seriously Injured In Crash At Deer Park Intersection: Suffolk County Police

The collision happened at the intersection of Deer Park Avenue and Grand Avenue at 3:18 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, according to a release issued on Sunday, May 18.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and three adults were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, detectives said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash, including the total number of vehicles involved, remain under investigation.

Detectives with the Major Case Unit are urging anyone with information about the incident to call them at 631-852-6555.

Anonymous tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips mobile app or at www.P3Tips.com. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available if the tip leads to an arrest.

