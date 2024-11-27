Poll Thanksgiving Pizza: Love it! No, thanks. Undecided Submit Vote View Results Current Results Thanksgiving Pizza: Love it! 100%

Forget pumpkin, pecan, and sweet potato: this Long Island pizzeria has people talking with its more savory Thanksgiving pie – pizza pie, that is.

At Pino’s Pizza in Deer Park, the “Thanksgiving Specialty Pie” boasts all your festive favorites: turkey gravy, apple sausage stuffing, roasted turkey breast, and cranberry sauce made with dry figs, dates, and pears all piled on a pizza crust and topped with mozzarella.

“Now this is a Thanksgiving meal,” owner Pino Barbieri captioned an Instagram post, where reaction to the culinary creation has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s so good and the crust is perfect. Doesn’t get soggy with all the delicious toppings,” one user wrote.

“We got this last night for dinner. It was amazing!!!” said another. “The stuffing was so good, too.”

Naturally, there were some naysayers in the bunch: “Not sure how I feel about this,” said one.

“Legit looks incredible, but it’s missing green bean casserole,” another user quipped.

One astute observer may have settled the debate once and for all : “A lot of haters in here who will do the same thing later this month and call it a ‘turkey sandwich.’”

Jonesing to try the Thanksgiving pizza for yourself? Don’t wait – it will only be available until Sunday, Dec. 1. Find out more on the Pino’s Pizza website.

