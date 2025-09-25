A joint investigation between the Nassau County Police Department and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office uncovered the thefts.

Rami A. Mohamad, 40, of Deer Park, was hired in September 2022 to perform minor carpentry repairs at Chabad of Roslyn on Powerhouse Road. Between December 2022 and December 2024, Mohamad allegedly gained access to the synagogue’s business account and initiated 201 unauthorized transactions, resulting in a loss of $123,989.37, detectives explained.

Mohamad was arrested in Roslyn Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at 3:55 p.m., authorities said.

He has been charged with Grand Larceny 2nd Degree. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.

