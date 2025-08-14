Gus Anastasiadis, of Deer Park, claimed the $1 million top prize on the New York Lottery’s Millionaire Maker scratch-off game, officials announced.

Anastasiadis opted for a single lump-sum payment, taking home $651,006 after required withholdings.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Trakia (Sunoco) on Deer Park Avenue in Dix Hills.

As of now, there are still five $1,000,000 prizes left in the Millionaire Maker game. Players can check the latest status of any scratch-off at nylottery.ny.gov.

Scratch-off games generated more than $4.3 billion in sales during fiscal year 2024-2025, with Suffolk County school districts receiving over $314 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

