Enough Fentanyl To Kill Everyone On LI Found On Deer Park 'Major Trafficker,' DA Says

Adriano Abreu Bonifacio, 39, of Deer Park, was formally charged with operating as a major trafficker and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Investigators first flagged a suspicious package shipped from California to Bonifacio’s Deer Park home under a fake name, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office. The package had been flagged by California law enforcement and later handed over to the Suffolk County Police Department for further scrutiny.

A drug detecting K9 named “Champ” signaled the presence of narcotics, and after further examination, authorities confirmed the package contained fentanyl, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 18, 2024, an undercover member of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force posed as a delivery driver to complete the drop-off. When Bonifacio met the officer, he reportedly pointed to a white box addressed to “Miguel Perez.” The officer asked if he was “Miguel Perez,” and Bonifacio allegedly identified himself as a friend of the intended recipient, claiming he had permission to accept the package.

As soon as Bonifacio took possession of the package and provided his New York State driver’s license for scanning, officers moved in and placed him under arrest.

A subsequent lab analysis confirmed the package contained five kilograms of fentanyl—nearly enough to wipe out the entire populations of Nassau and Suffolk counties combined, according to prosecutors.

Fentanyl is a potent, synthetic opioid that is nearly 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug has contributed to a marked rise in overdose deaths across the United States in recent years, according to the DEA.

In court Wednesday, Bonifacio was indicted on the following counts:

Operating as a major trafficker (felony)

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (felonies)

Bonifacio was ordered held on a $1 million bond. If convicted, he faces 15 years to life in prison.

“This indictment represents our office’s unwavering commitment to combating the fentanyl overdose crisis,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “Our office will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who import and distribute this poison into our community.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Deer Park and receive free news updates.