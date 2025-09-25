Robert Frost Middle School seventh grader Michaela DiCaro, of Deer Park, was named Miss American Pre-Teen over Labor Day weekend, topping contestants from across the country at the Miss American Coed Pageant.

Michaela impressed judges in talent, fun fashion, and photogenic categories, earning a Top 5 overall spot before claiming the national crown.

When she’s not on stage, Michaela stays busy as a new member of her school’s cheerleading squad and a softball player with the Deer Park Juniors.

“I’m so honored to represent Deer Park as Miss American Pre-Teen,” Michaela said after her crowning moment. “This has been the experience of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to spend the year traveling with my sister queens, meeting new people, and hopefully inspiring other kids to follow their dreams.”

Her family and friends cheered her on in Orlando, and now Michaela is looking forward to a year of appearances and service as she represents her hometown with pride.

The Miss American Coed program, which hosts the pageant, is known for emphasizing leadership, academics, and community involvement while celebrating contestants’ natural beauty and confidence.

