Deer Park Man Impersonating DDS Worker Sexually Abused Resident At LI Facility: Police

Deer Park resident Alfred Balcerak, age 65, pretended to be the DDS employee to gain entry into a shelter facility in East Farmingdale, on Sunday, Sept. 6, according to Suffolk County Police.

Once inside, he made sexual contact with a disabled resident, and also took personal items belonging to the resident, according to police.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD First Squad and Special Victims Section detectives, Balcerak was arrested at his home on Friday night, Sept. 13.

Balcerak was charged with:

Forcible touching,

Sexual abuse,

Endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person,

False personation,

Petit larceny.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you believe you are a victim to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

