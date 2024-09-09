Deer Park Doctor, Registered Sex Offender Gets Years In Prison For Possessing Child Pornography

Frank Pollaro, age 55, of Deer Park, was sentenced to four to eight years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Sept. 9, after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

According to prosecutors, in September 2023 the Suffolk County Police Department was tipped off that a user was uploading images of child pornography on the website Freechatnow.com.

Investigators eventually identified the user as Pollaro and, together with the FBI, raided his Deer Park home in October 2023.

Inside, they recovered several electronic devices containing thousands of images and videos depicting children, some as young as four years old, engaging in sexual acts with adults. Pollaro admitted to detectives that he knew about the illicit material.

Pollaro is already a registered sex offender, having previously pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in federal court in 2016.

At that time, he was sentenced to serve probation but was allowed to keep his medical license and continue practicing medicine by the New York State Department of Health Board for Professional Misconduct.

On Thursday, July 11, Pollaro pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

“This defendant’s continued possession of child pornography notwithstanding a prior federal conviction for the same, demonstrates a disturbing pattern of behavior,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Prison, not probation, is appropriate for consumers of child sexual assault materials.

In addition to the prison time, Pollaro was ordered to surrender his New York State medical license.

