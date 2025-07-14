The fatal collision happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday, July 14, at the corner of Deer Park Avenue and Grand Boulevard in Deer Park, according to Suffolk County Police.

Anthony Guglielmo, of Deer Park, was driving a MINI Cooper northbound on Deer Park Avenue when it collided with a 2011 Jeep Liberty that was traveling west through the intersection.

Guglielmo was rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old Hauppauge woman, was also taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152.

Additional details about Guglielmo's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

