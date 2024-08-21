51-Year-Old Nabbed For Child Porn Possession After Search Of Deer Park Home

Following tips from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Suffolk County Police Digital Forensics Unit detectives launched an investigation into the suspect from Deer Park.

A search warrant was executed at the home of Joseph Kirincic, 51, with the assistance of Suffolk County PD First Precinct officers.

During the investigation, it was determined Kirincic had child pornography on his cellphone and was exchanging child sexual abuse material through a messaging application, according to police.

Kirincic was arrested at his home at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

He was charged with:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child,

Possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Kirincic was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.

