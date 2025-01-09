Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Tractor-Trailer Crash In Athens On I-87

The incident occurred around 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, near Exit 21 on I-87 in Athens.

According to Trooper Jennifer Alvarez of the New York State Police, the preliminary investigation found that a 2005 International Harvester tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when it veered off the roadway onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then descended an embankment and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Sean Horsford, was ejected from the tractor-trailer and pronounced dead at the scene, Alvarez said.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the State Police at Catskill by calling 518-622-8600.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

