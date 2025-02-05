Water Leaks From Beaver Dam Lake Dam: Engineers Find Possible Cause (Update)

Following an on-site evaluation by County Executive Steve Neuhaus, representatives from the Departments of Public Works and Emergency Services, and senior engineers, mitigation efforts are now underway to break up and remove ice that engineers now suspect is increasing pressure on the spillway at the Beaver Dam Lake dam in Salisbury Mills and causing leakage, Orange County officials said on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Officials first announced that they were actively monitoring the dam after water discharge was reported from a relief drain on Monday, Feb. 3.

According to officials, divers remain on standby and will be deployed if further evaluation is needed.

"It's not like a crack or some major compromise, but either they believe that the ice between freezing and thawing has basically loosened up these four entranceways...not the end of the world," Neuhaus said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday, also adding:

"It's not going to be catastrophic, but we are looking into it and taking it seriously...if there's something that you need to panic about, I'll let you know."

The situation remains classified as an advisory condition, with continued monitoring in place under the county’s emergency action plan. Authorities emphasized that no immediate threat has been identified, and no action is required from the public at this time.

Another coordination meeting will be held Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, during which officials will assess the impact of the ongoing mitigation efforts and determine the next steps. Additional updates will follow as assessments continue.

