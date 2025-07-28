A Few Clouds 88°

SHARE

Jenna Helenek Stabs, Bites Victims At Hadley Boat Launch: PD

A 21-year-old woman is facing a host of charges following a vicious attack that injured several people at a Saratoga County park.

Jenna Helenek.

Jenna Helenek.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Emergency crews responded to the Stewart’s Pond boat launch in the town of Hadley for reports of an assault at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, July 27.

Deputies determined that Jenna Helenek, 21, of Northumberland, stabbed one victim in their chest with a knife before punching two other people in their faces and biting one in the stomach, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

The stabbing victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by private vehicle and was later transferred to Albany Medical Center for further treatment. Their condition was immediately given.

The other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack, or say whether Helenek knows the victims.

Helenek was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in the Corinth Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County jail.

to follow Daily Voice Corinth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE