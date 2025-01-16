Light Snow 28°

Shang Fengling, Yan-Hua Lin Arrested In Copiague Spa Raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two women during a massage parlor raid in Copiague on Thursday, Jan. 16, following numerous community complaints.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The raid occurred at an unnamed business located at 80G East Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst at approximately 2:15 p.m., police said.

Shang Fengling, 53, and Yan-Hua Lin, 44, both of Flushing, were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor, according to authorities.

Both women were issued desk appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, Suffolk County Police said.

The investigation was conducted by First Precinct Crime Section officers in response to multiple complaints from the community.

