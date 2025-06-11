Gherson Lopez, 29, a Salvadoran national, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 11, for fatally stabbing 34-year-old Jose Argueta-Canalaes outside a Copiague deli in 2023.

The attack happened on May 15, 2023, outside a neighborhood deli. Lopez and Argueta-Canales were smoking together when a verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office. When Lopez injured his hand, the fight stopped and the two men shook hands.

But the peace was short-lived.

As Argueta-Canales sat on a bench and began eating, the two resumed arguing. That’s when Lopez pulled a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the chest, prosecutors said. Argueta-Canales died from his injuries.

“No legal outcome can bring back Mr. Argueta-Canales, but now this defendant will be held accountable for his actions,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Our office remains committed to prosecuting violent crimes to the full extent of the law.”

Lopez is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is due back in court on Wednesday, August 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Copiague and receive free news updates.