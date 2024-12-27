Carolyn Clark, 50, who is homeless, was last seen in Copiague, her sister Victoria told Daily Voice Friday, Dec. 27.

Clark has been homeless for a while and was last staying at the Smithtown Inn shelter.

"Suffolk PD cannot file a missing persons report because we do not live in New York and they need to meet with us," her sister told Daily Voice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria at 631-431-1253.

