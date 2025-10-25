74-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted, Attacked When Man Broke Into Suffolk Apartment: Police

The woman was sitting on her couch between 6:15 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. when a man entered through a window, confronted her, and physically and sexually assaulted her, detectives explained.

The attacker fled, and the victim called 911.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the department.

The attacker remains at large.

The Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

