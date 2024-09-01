Overcast 74°

20-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Copiague Crash

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 in Copiague.

The victim, a man who resides in Copiague, was riding a gas-powered scooter eastbound on Oak Street, near the Long Island Railroad Station, when he lost control and struck a cement pillar, according to Suffolk County Police.

He was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious physical injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

