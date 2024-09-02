A Few Clouds 69°

Worker Accused Of Taking Pictures Of Child In Dressing Room Of Commack Store

An employee at a Long Island store has been accused of taking pictures of a young girl as she changed her clothes in a dressing room.

Burlington in Commack.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
The suspect was working as an employee at Burlington in Commack, located at 108 Veterans Memorial Highway, when he reached his cell phone under a changing room door and surveilled the girl at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, according to Suffolk County Police.

The girl saw the cell phone and told her parents, who were also in the store. 

The parents confronted the worker, William Veitch-Canete, age 27, of Commack, and then called the police.

Fourth Precinct Patrol officers arrived at the scene and took Veitch-Canete into custody.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Veitch-Canete with:

  • Unlawful surveillance,
  • Endangering the welfare of a child. 

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you believe you are a victim to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-845.

