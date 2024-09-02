Worker Accused Of Taking Pictures Of Child In Dressing Room Of Commack Store

The suspect was working as an employee at Burlington in Commack, located at 108 Veterans Memorial Highway, when he reached his cell phone under a changing room door and surveilled the girl at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, according to Suffolk County Police.

The girl saw the cell phone and told her parents, who were also in the store.

The parents confronted the worker, William Veitch-Canete, age 27, of Commack, and then called the police.

Fourth Precinct Patrol officers arrived at the scene and took Veitch-Canete into custody.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Veitch-Canete with:

Unlawful surveillance,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you believe you are a victim to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-845.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Commack and receive free news updates.