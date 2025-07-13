Overcast 69°

Troy Mayer Faked Robbery After Taking $51K: Suffolk Police

A Long Island contractor ran off with $51,000 — then claimed he was robbed to cover it up, Suffolk County Police announced on Sunday, July 13.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Troy Mayer, 36, of Commack, was arrested on Saturday, July 12 after detectives uncovered his elaborate lie about a fake robbery in Port Jefferson, the department announced the next day.

Mayer, the owner of Pure Renovations, called 911 on April 21 to report he’d been held up and robbed of $26,300 — money a Port Jefferson family had just given him that day for a basement renovation, police said. But after investigating, Suffolk County Second Squad detectives determined there was no robbery — and no work ever done.

Even worse? Mayer had already taken a $25,000 payment from the same family weeks earlier, on April 2, according to the department.

He was hit with the following charges:

  • Felony Grand Larceny 2nd Degree.
  • Misdemeanor Falsely Reporting an Incident.
  • Violation Operating Without a Contractor’s License.

Mayer was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is due in First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, July 13, Suffolk County Police said.

Do you think you were scammed by Mayer too? Detectives want to hear from you — call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

