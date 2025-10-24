Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Teens Airlifted After Sunrise Highway Crash In Suffolk County: Police

Two teens were airlifted after a car crashed and overturned on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway in Great River, Suffolk County Police announced on Friday, Oct. 24.

A Suffolk County Police Department helicopter. 

 Photo Credit: SCPD
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened when the driver of a 2001 Toyota Camry lost control, struck a concrete median, crossed all lanes of traffic, left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned near West Club Road around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, according to police.

Five people were inside the vehicle. Two suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital for treatment, police said. Three others were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators impounded the Toyota, as well as a 2008 Ford Focus that had been following it. That vehicle was driven by a woman known to the group, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

