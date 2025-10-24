Teens Airlifted After Sunrise Highway Crash In Suffolk County: Police

The crash happened when the driver of a 2001 Toyota Camry lost control, struck a concrete median, crossed all lanes of traffic, left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned near West Club Road around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, according to police.

Five people were inside the vehicle. Two suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital for treatment, police said. Three others were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators impounded the Toyota, as well as a 2008 Ford Focus that had been following it. That vehicle was driven by a woman known to the group, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Commack and receive free news updates.