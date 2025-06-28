SUV Overturns On Commack Ramp, Woman Seriously Injured: Suffolk County Police

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on the entrance ramp between westbound Express Drive North and Exit 53, according to detectives from the Fourth Squad.

Cindy Membreno-Reyes, 35, of Brentwood, was behind the wheel of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when she lost control and the vehicle overturned, authorities said.

Commack Volunteer Ambulance transported her to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

The SUV was impounded for a safety check, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

