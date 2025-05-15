‘New Lisa Beauty’ Busted In Commack Prostitution Raid—No Lisa, Just Handcuffs: Police

Hanzhu Maldonado, 36, of Flushing, was arrested during a raid at "New Lisa Beauty", located at 6143 Jericho Turnpike, Suite 207, after a flood of community complaints prompted police action.

Second Precinct Crime Section officers, along with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspector, conducted a midday inspection of the business and say they found evidence of illegal activity.

Maldonado was charged with two counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and one count of Prostitution, according to police.

The Town of Huntington also issued multiple violations against the business.

Maldonado received a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

