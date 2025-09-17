Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Commack Crash: Suffolk County Police

The crash happened when a 58-year-old Amity Harbor man driving a 2006 Honda was turning left onto the northbound Sunken Meadow Parkway on-ramp from Indian Head Road at 5:29 p.m., police said.

His vehicle collided with a 2016 Ducati motorcycle, leaving the motorcyclist with serious injuries. The rider was taken to Southshore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment, according to the release.

The Honda driver was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

