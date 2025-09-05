Motorcyclist Critically Injured In Commack Crash: Suffolk County Police

A 25-year-old from Central Islip, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle eastbound when he struck a 2017 Subaru that was turning into a parking lot in front of 50 Veterans Memorial Highway at approximately 7:20 p.m., police said in a release.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition.

The driver of the 19-year-old Subaru driver from Commack, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

