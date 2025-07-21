Man Pulled Unconscious From Fiery Long Island Crash That Hospitalized Teen: Police

The crash happened at the intersection of CR-83 and Route 112 around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, police said in the release.

A southbound Honda Accord collided with a GMC Yukon traveling northeast through the intersection, causing the Yukon to flip and catch fire, according to the Sixth Squad detectives.

Patrol officers pulled the Accord driver from the wreck unconscious and began CPR until EMTs arrived. The Yukon’s occupants—a man and his teenage daughter—were also rescued from the burning SUV by officers, police said.

The Honda driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The man and teen in the Yukon were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

