Man Killed After SUV Overturns In Commack Crash: Suffolk County Police

The man was driving a 1989 GMC Suburban southbound on Larkfield Road near Burr Road when the vehicle hit the median and rolled over at approximately 5:50 p.m., according to police.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are investigating whether the motorist suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Commack and receive free news updates.