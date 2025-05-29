Overcast 62°

Man Found Dead In Garbage Truck Near Rogers Middle School

A man was killed and a second victim hospitalized after they were unknowingly emptied into a garbage truck while apparently sleeping in a dumpster at a Long Island shopping center.

Near the scene of the tragedy at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Commack.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The horrific incident unfolded in Commack, at the Veterans Memorial Plaza, at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 29.

Two men were sleeping inside a dumpster behind the Burlington store located at 108 Veterans Memorial Highway when it was emptied into a garage truck, a Suffolk County Police spokesperson told Daily Voice. The driver then continued on his route.

The truck drove for another five miles before stopping outside William T. Rogers Middle School in Kings Park, where someone finally spotted a person inside the back and called for help.

Emergency responders pronounced one man dead at the scene, while a second man was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of a leg injury, police said.

Detectives believe the men had been sleeping inside the dumpster before being picked up by the truck.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s name. The investigation is ongoing.

