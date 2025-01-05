Mostly Cloudy 32°

Gianna Solimine, 18, Long Island Teen, Dies At Ole Miss

Gianna "Gigi" Marie Angelina Solimine, an 18-year-old freshman from Long Island, is being remembered for her vibrant personality, adventurous spirit, and the joy she brought to everyone who knew her.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Gianna Solimine (overlay); Courtesy of GoFundMe "Support Nicole: A Mother’s Heartbreaking Loss/Jennifer Musante
Jillian Pikora
Gigi, originally from Commack, New York, had recently started her freshman year at the University of Mississippi, where she was studying political science and building new friendships as a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. A graduate of Commack High School, she moved to Oxford, Mississippi, in August 2024 to pursue her dreams.

In a social media post introducing herself to classmates, Gigi described herself as “super outgoing” and excited about making new friends, traveling, and embracing every opportunity. “I love to go out and have fun any chance I get,” she wrote.

Her sorority sisters described her as “vibrant and kind,” adding that her “bright blue eyes lit up every room she walked into.” Gigi’s sudden passing has left a deep void in the lives of her family, friends, and new community at Ole Miss.

A fundraiser has been launched to support her mother, Nicole, a single mom facing significant emotional and financial challenges in the wake of her daughter’s death.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe by clicking here. 

