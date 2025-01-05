Gigi, originally from Commack, New York, had recently started her freshman year at the University of Mississippi, where she was studying political science and building new friendships as a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. A graduate of Commack High School, she moved to Oxford, Mississippi, in August 2024 to pursue her dreams.

In a social media post introducing herself to classmates, Gigi described herself as “super outgoing” and excited about making new friends, traveling, and embracing every opportunity. “I love to go out and have fun any chance I get,” she wrote.

Her sorority sisters described her as “vibrant and kind,” adding that her “bright blue eyes lit up every room she walked into.” Gigi’s sudden passing has left a deep void in the lives of her family, friends, and new community at Ole Miss.

A fundraiser has been launched to support her mother, Nicole, a single mom facing significant emotional and financial challenges in the wake of her daughter’s death.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Commack and receive free news updates.