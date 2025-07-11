Fatal Narcotics: 3 Killed, 1 Injured In Coram, Suffolk County Police Say

The Suffolk County Police Department issued an urgent warning following the overdoses, which happened earlier that day. Investigators believe a toxic substance was present in the drugs involved.

“We are urging people to use caution due to this potentially deadly substance,” SCPD said in a news release.

The department has deployed its Medical Crisis Action Team (MedCAT) to the area. The team is specially trained in advanced life support and will assist during the ongoing crisis.

Detectives from the Homicide and Narcotics Sections are investigating the deaths and working to identify the source of the narcotics.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit tips anonymously via the P3 Tips mobile app, at P3Tips.com, or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a $5,000 reward if their information results in an arrest.

