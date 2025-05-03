E-Bike Rider, 20, Killed In Late-Night Hit-And-Run In Commack: Suffolk Police

Aryan Saini, of Central Islip, was riding east on Hauppauge Road in Commack when he was struck from behind by a white SUV also heading east near 68 Hauppauge Road, Suffolk County Police said.

The crash happened around 11:57 p.m. on Friday, May 2. The SUV’s driver did not stop and fled the scene without rendering aid, according to authorities.

Saini was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

Investigators from the department’s Major Case Unit are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or has information to call 631-852-6555 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

