Amazon Driver Flees After Hitting Customer's Commack House, Police Say

The incident happened in Commack, at a residence on Hayrick Lane, at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

Suffolk County Police said the delivery driver pulled their Chevrolet SUV into the customer’s driveway but forgot to set the parking brake.

While they were delivering the package, the SUV rolled forward and struck the customer’s garage door.

The driver then fled the scene without reporting the incident, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting the organization’s website.

