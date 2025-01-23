Serial Car Prowler Busted Thanks To Surveillance Footage From Colonie Victims, Cops Say

Albany County resident Christopher White, 36, of Cohoes, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 23, in connection with a string of car break-ins in Colonie dating back to Christmas 2024, Colonie Police said.

While riding his bike through residential neighborhoods near the Colonie Mohawk-Hudson Bike Path, White stole numerous belongings from unlocked vehicles, including cash, gift cards, and personal property, police alleged.

Several break-ins occurred during the overnight hours on Christmas, and the others were reported to police between Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Thursday, Jan. 23.

Detectives pegged White as their suspect using video surveillance footage from multiple victims and their neighbors, police said.

“A coordinated effort from the Colonie Patrol Division and investigators allowed us to positively identify Mr. White and take him into custody before more people could be victimized,” the agency said in a statement.

White was arraigned in Albany County Court on Thursday on charges of grand larceny and petit larceny. He was jailed pending a preliminary hearing.

Colonie Police urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked at all times, and to avoid leaving valuables in locked cars.

Anyone with information on additional larcenies was asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2754.

