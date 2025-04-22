Random Attacker Assaults Elderly Woman, Busted By Off-Duty Cop At Colonie Center: Police

The Albany County attack happened inside Colonie Center mall on Central Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 15.

Aaron Woolley, 34, approached the victim and threw her to the ground, according to Colonie Police. The woman suffered a head injury and underwent treatment at the hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the two had had any prior interaction, or whether anything was said before the attack.

Just over four hours later, off-duty Colonie Police Sgt. Erik Nielsen happened to be shopping at Northway Mall when he spotted someone matching the suspect’s description.

Thanks to Nielsen’s quick thinking — and backup from on-duty patrol officers — police were able to track down and arrest Woolley, a homeless resident who is now being held at Albany County jail.

“Our commitment to your safety extends beyond the confines of duty hours,” said Colonie Police Chief James Gerace. “We are always present, always vigilant, and always working to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents.”

The victim’s condition has not been publicly updated, but police said she is being supported and they are wishing her a “full and speedy recovery.”

