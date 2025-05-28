Off-Duty Cop Hits Pedestrian In Colonie; Victim Has Life-Threatening Injuries

The collision happened in Colonie, near the intersection of Old Loudon Road near Purtell Avenue, on Tuesday night, May 27, according to Colonie Police.

Multiple people called 911 at around 10:15 p.m. reporting a pedestrian who was seriously injured. The victim was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition on Wednesday, May 28, New York State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that off-duty Colonie Police officer Jason Tusch was driving on Old Loudon Road in her personal vehicle when he struck the victim, police said. Tusch, who has been with the department since 2019, remained at the scene, administered emergency medical care to the man, and is cooperating with investigators.

Tusch was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol following a critical incident involving an officer.

Colonie Police requested that the New York State Police take over the case “in the interest of a fair and transparent investigation, and to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest,” the agency said.

