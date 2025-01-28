'It Started So Quick': 3 Killed, 2 Injured In 'Hoarding'-Fueled House Fire In Colonie

Multiple agencies were called to a Colonie residence on Locust Park shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Firefighters and police arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and multiple residents trapped inside, Colonie Police said.

Despite the efforts of first responders, three people died and two others were taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims had not been publicly identified as of Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, pending family notifications.

Tommy Lyons Jr., who owns the house, posted a heart-wrenching video on Facebook showing the dwelling completely swallowed in flames as firefighters worked the perimeter.

“I’m burned,” he says while holding up his visibly injured hands. “I’m severely burned.”

Lyons said the fire started on the front porch and spread so quickly that he had to dive through flames out a back door to escape. He then reveals that he doesn’t know if three others made it out.

“I can't find them,” he says in the clip. “It’s bad. It’s bad.”

In a follow-up post, Lyons shared that he was at the hospital being treated for second-degree burns to his face and arms.

“It started so quick. I don’t even know what to say,” he wrote. “I just lost my mom, sister, and brother-in-law and possibly my three cats literally under two minutes. Tell someone you love them tonight.”

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire, though the Red Hook Fire Company noted that first responders were hindered by “hoarding” conditions inside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

