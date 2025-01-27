Guy Nicolas, of Colonie, and his business, G&A Auto Care Inc., were sentenced in Albany County Court on Thursday, Jan. 23, months after Nicolas pleaded guilty to grand larceny.

An investigation led by the New York Attorney General’s Office found that Nicolas failed to file annual sales tax returns for his car dealership business for all but two years between June 2013 and June 2023, the AG’s office said.

During that period, he failed to report more than $2 million in total sales and stole over $160,000 in sales tax due, prosecutors said.

Nicolas and G&A Auto Care Inc. pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny, a felony, in November 2024. He was sentenced to five years of probation, while the company was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge.

They were ordered to pay back the $160,000 owed to the state.

“When New York businesses fail to pay taxes, they cheat New Yorkers out of critical resources that support education, health care, transportation, and other essential services,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “My office will continue to hold anyone accountable who attempts to defraud the tax system and cheat hardworking New Yorkers.”

