The Albany County wreck happened in Colonie, on Cohoes Road beneath the Route 7 overpass, at around 8 a.m. Friday, May 16.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree, Colonie Police said.

The 36-year-old driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by firefighters from multiple agencies, including Maplewood, Boght, Latham, and Schuyler Heights.

Colonie EMS transported the driver to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Cohoes Road was shut down in both directions for several hours while police investigated and emergency crews worked the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

The Colonie Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Authorities asked anyone with information, including eyewitness accounts or video footage, to contact them at 518-783-2754.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Colonie and receive free news updates.